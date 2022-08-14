Prof. Akbar addressed a national seminar at BBMK University

Rajpuri:Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, BGSB University addressed National Seminar on Indian Teaching Tradition and Sanskrit organised by Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad.
In his address, Prof. Akbar said that ancient India had its own vibrant scientific culture and traditions which are found to be highly relevant even today. Prof. Akbar said that Indian philosophy and Vedic literature are an ocean of knowledge that has been guiding modern fields of study. Prof. Akbar said that Indian culture is built upon centuries of history and heritage, making it one of the oldest in the world.Prof. Akbar mentioned that the richness and plurality of our culture is unique and serves as a beacon of light for the entire globe.
Prof. Akbar congratulated BBMK University Dhanbad for organising a seminar on such an important theme and providing an opportunity for academicians and luminaries from across the country to discuss and deliberate on various dimensions of the seminar theme.
Rajpuri:Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, BGSB University addressed National Seminar on Indian Teaching Tradition and Sanskrit organised by Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad.