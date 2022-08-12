Blood donation camp organized at Faculty of Agriculture, SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A blood donation camp was organised by Department of Students Welfare, SKUAST-K in association with Blood Bank of Block Medical Office Sopore today in Faculty lawns on Thursday. The objective of the camp was to motivate people to donate blood voluntarily so as to save the precious life of needy patients. The camp was organized as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and had an overwhelming response from staff and students of the faculty. More than 50 volunteers among the students, faculty and staff members participated voluntarily in the camp and donated blood.

Speaking on the importance of blood donation Vice Chairperson, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat who was the chief guest on the occasion expressed her gratitude on being part of the blood donation camp said, Voluntary blood donors are saviour’s of mankind, and the best way to express our love for our fellow human beings is to donate blood. She also stated that blood donation is an important social service. She emphasized on the importance of inculcating social responsibilities among students and encouraged them to donate blood.

Dean Students Welfare SKUAST-K, Prof. M. A.A. Siddique who was guest of honour of the occasion in his address said, academic institutions must organise such camps frequently to inculcate in students and staff the sense of selfless service to humanity. There is no better place than an academic institution to spread the message of the importance of blood donation in saving lives,” he said. Prof. Siddique congratulated the community service club of National Service Scheme, FoA and Block Medical Office Sopore for organising the blood donation camp. Earlier, in her welcome note, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof. Raihana H. Kanth appreciated the activities carried by the community service club of National Service Scheme, FoA for social cause. Dr. Ajaz A.Qureshi SWO, highlighted aims and objectives of the blood donation camp, which, among others, was attended by all HoD’s including Medical Officers and staff of the Faculty Health Centre, apart from officials and volunteers of NSS. Dr. Hina, Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB, who later distributed appreciation certificates among the blood donors, said she is happy to observe that the student community is becoming conscious of various social and environmental challenges and is actively joining campaigns to help address the same.

