Preparations on for hoisting tricolour across J&K

Srinagar: Preparations for hoisting tricolour across Jammu and Kashmir are going on in full swing with great enthusiasm and fervour shown by the people, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said as part of Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of Independence, various activities are being conducted by different departments and schools in every district of J-K

Like other parts of the country, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being carried out across J-K so that the tricolour is hoisted at every house and office to mark India’s 75th year of Independence, he said.

Painting, national anthem singing, essay competitions, quiz programmes, debates and seminars are being held in various government colleges and schools, besides tiranga rallies, flag hoisting on buildings as well as homes are also being held across the districts, the spokesman said.

The spirits of the young generation are so high that they have started preparations for the event many days before with regular rehearsals. Students are proactively participating in various activities and events and are very excited to perform in the upcoming Independence Day functions, he said.

The students are also taking part in quiz, essay, painting and debate competitions on varied topics of national symbols, national monuments, freedom struggle and other related topics, he added.

The Department of Rural Development, municipal committees, Poshan Mission and the Health Department are also organising awareness programmes, tiranga rallies and flag hoisting ceremonies.

Similarly, other departments are also conducting programmes in order to spread the message of Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign among the people.

Flags have been distributed across the districts and tiranga has been hoisted on many establishments, private buildings and residences across the district besides preparations are also in full swing for the mega event of Har Ghar Tiranga between 13th and 15th August, the spokesman said.

Rumysa Rafiq, councillor, Khanabal Anantnag, has asked the youth to take lead in Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to show love for country.

Similarly, BDC chairman, Goudi, Aarti Sharma said she is working closely with all departments, PRIs, social activists to make the initiative a success.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) had launched National Anthem Singing Competition-2022 for which entries were made open online from August 1-7, the spokesman said.

Under this competition, the administration had called upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir to take part in the national anthem singing competition by submitting their entries through a Google link.

Meanwhile, BSF personnel took part in a tiranga bike rally’ which passed through the Boulevard Road along the banks of Dal Lake here.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print