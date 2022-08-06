Teacher, cook among 4 injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Rajouri school

Rajouri: A teacher and a cork were among four injured persons after an LPG cylinder caught fire in a government school in Kotranka area of Rajouri district on Saturday.

An official said that four persons were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in government middle school Draman in Kotranka sub-division.

He said that all the injured were rushed to CHC Kandi, where from they were referred to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, Block Medical Officer Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik said that four persons with burn injuries were received at CHC Kandi.

He added that after first aid they were referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri for further treatment—(KNO)

