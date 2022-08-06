Mysterious blast creates panic in Budgam’s Kralpora

Budgam: A mysterious blast created panic in Kralpora village of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday morning, locals said here.

Locals said that a mysterious blast created panic in migrant colony in Kralpora at around 7:30 am.

They said that, however, in the incident no causality or any major damage took place.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam, Tahir Saleem said that during early morning hours some loud sound was heard by inhabitants of Kralpora where some minority families also reside.

He said that he along with a BDS team visited the incident site and during preliminary investigation it seems that some unexploded old shell in old building material and scrap piled up there might have exploded.

SSP added that this caused the loud sound, while no injury was reported in the incident and further investigation into the incident was going on—(KNO)

