NIA raids at multiple locations in South Kashmir

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at multiple places in South Kashmir in connection with Sunjwan Jammu encounter in which two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants and a CISF trooper were killed in April this year.

Official Sources said that sleuths with the assistance of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel is carrying out the raids in Anantnag district and Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

However they did not share further details as regards arrests or seizures, if any, during the raids so far. (GNS)

