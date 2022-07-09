LG briefs PM, HM

Says priority is to save lives of people
SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed them about the incident and ongoing rescue operation.
The centre is extending all the assistance, an official handout said.
“Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation,” Lt Governor said.
He expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident.
“Deeply pained by the unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families”, said Sinha.