68 new cases of Covid in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 68 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 53 from Jammu division and 15 from Kashmir division.
The official daily Covid bulletin said that 22 COVID-19 patients recovered and/ or were discharged from various hospitals, including 8 from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir division.
According to the bulletin, there are 405 Active Positive cases in J&K, 285 in Jammu Division and 120 in Kashmir Division.
The bulletin said that 7,812 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 44 cases, Srinagar reported 14 cases, Samba reported 4 cases, Kathua reported 2 cases, Udhampur reported 3 cases, Kupwara reported 1 case.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.