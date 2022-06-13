Hajj Committee of India invites applications for Civil Service exams coaching for year 2022-23

Srinagar: Hajj Committee of India (HCoI) has invited applications from students studying in its Residential Coaching Institute who are supposed to appear in civil services exams for year 2022-23 for which graduation/final year appeared candidate, has been kept as the essential qualification for filling up the form.

The age limit will be as per UPSC guidelines while as the selection process for XIV batch for the academic year 2022-23. “There will be written entrance test of paper 1, Multiple choice Question having 50 questions from different subjects pertaining to UPSC prelims Examinations i.e. History, Geography, Polity/Economics, Science Technology, Environment, Arts, and culture, Current Affairs,” theHCoI said in a statement.

A security deposit of Rs 15000 will have to pay at the time of admission. “Once the candidate is admitted in Haj house, he/she shall will not be allowed to leave before preliminary examination to be conducted during May 2023, else his/her deposit will be forfeited,” the statement added.

As far the important dates for the online application, ie. On www.hajcommittee.gov.in. 12-06-22 and last date is 30-06-22.

HCoI member Er Aijaz Hussain said that there are 100 students studying in the Institute from various states of India and dozens of them are from J&K. “I urge the students from J&K to appear in the prestigious exam,” he said.

adding the that HCoI’s Residential Coaching Institute offers free coaching to hundreds of students since past many years and students from J&K and other states are getting benefited from the coaching at the institute where experts are imparting quality coaching to students so that they can excel in civil services—(KNO)

