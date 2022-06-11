80-year- old Pedestrian dies after hit by speedy Truck at Lethpora

AWANTIPORA:A 80-year-old man was crushed to death by a speedy truck on Srinagar -Jammu national highway near Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.
Reports said that that a speedy truck hit a pedestrian on the national highway Lethpora area of Awantipora
The Police official indentified the deceased as Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar son in law of Ghulam Qadir , resident of Khunibugh Lethpora, .
The accident occurred when Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din was crossing the road and hit by Truck bearing registration number JK02R-0595 at Khunibugh Lethpora, resulting in his on spot death.He said
He said that police party immediately rushed the spot and shifted the body Sub district hospital Pampore for medical facilities.
After the incident truck driver was arrested and vehicle involved in the accident has been seized
A case has been registered at police station Awantipora.
