Grenade explosion in Shopian, 2 non-locals wounded

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that two non-locals recieved minor injuries due to Grenade blast in Aglar Zainapora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
A senior police said that due to grenade blast two non-local labourers were injured.
Both have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable, the officer said.
A case has been registered in this regard and investigation taken up.(GNS)

