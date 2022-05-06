Pahalgam encounter: 3 militants killed, ops on

Pahalgam: Three unidentified militants have been killed in an encounter between the government forces and militants at Sirchan Top of Pahalgam forest area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that three unidentified militants have been killed, whose identification is being ascertained while the operation is still on in the area.

Official sources told that it is likely that top hizb militants are among those killed.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print