Samoon reviews progress on construction of new Polytechnic Colleges, finalisation of CAPEX Budget 2022-23

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired a meeting to review the progress on finalisation of CAPEX Budget 2022-23 of the department as well as the progress on construction of new Polytechnics across J&K.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, JKPCC, R.K Shavan; Director SDD, Sudershan Kumar; Principals of all Polytechnic Colleges of J&K, Superintendents of all ITIs, representatives of Finance department, PWD (R&B) department, IUST and BGSB University, officers of SDD and other concerned both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on physical and financial progress under CAPEX Budget 2021-22, work wise activities under draft CAPEX Budget 2022-23, progress on construction of new Polytechnic Colleges across J&K besides other issues of the department were also discussed in detail.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Samoon emphasised upon the officers that the funds should be utilised as per the given scope of works besides the work done reports of all completed works should be submitted timely to the department for release of money.

The Principal Secretary directed the MD, JKPCC that the ongoing construction works on all the Polytechnic Colleges should be completed in this financial year so that the buildings can be dedicated to the students for start of class work. He impressed upon the management of JKPCC to complete those colleges which are near completion by June this year so that the class work for fresh batches of students in July can be started in these buildings.

Dr. Samoon also emphasized on timely placement of machinery and other equipments in the newly constructed colleges and directed the officers of SDD to work in mission mode so that class work for new batches of students can be started timely.

The Principal Secretary also asked the Director SDD to personally monitor the delivery as well as the installation of equipments and machinery required at these new colleges. He also asked him to install the equipments as per the requirement of trades and branches available in each college.

While discussing the budget allocation of Polytechnic Colleges in IUST and BGSB University, the Principal Secretary directed the management of these colleges to start credit carry forward system in these colleges from this year as per the guidelines of National Education Policy -2020 so that the students can complete their courses on timely manner.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print