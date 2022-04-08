NIA conducts searches at 11 locations across J&K

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in multiple locations across Jammu & Kashmir in a case pertaining to radicalising, recruiting, motivating youth of Union Territory to violent activities by Sajad Gul, TRF Commander and others.
“NIA conducted searches at 11 locations in Kashmir (06 locations in district Srinagar, 02 in Baramulla, 01 in Awantipora, 01 in Budgam and 01 in Kulgam) in NIA case under number RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI. The locations searched include the house of active terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar against whom NIA has recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs,” a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reads.
It added that the case relates to activities of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), a frontal outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and it’s self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J & K to affect violent activities. “He along with his other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, has been recruiting individuals (Over Ground Workers) to do reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and TRF.”
“During the searches conducted today, various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices, documents etc. have been seized,” NIA said, adding that the investigation in the case continues.