Faculty of Agriculture Wadura SKUAST-K holds meeting for implementation of NEP-2020

Srinagar: A Meeting for Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by SKUAST-K was held on April 04, 2022 in the meeting hall of Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura, under the chairmanship of Prof. M.N. Khan , Director Education SKUAST-Kashmir.
Various agenda items related to National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 were placed before the house for deliberations. At the outset, the chairman drew the attention of the house towards implementation of NEP-2020 in SKUAST-K. During the course of discussion Dr.F.A.Zaki highlighted about the importance of framing NEP-2020 in SKUAST-K and presented the detailed overview of NEP in the university.
Dr.Azmat Alam Khan said that whatever difficulties are in the way, we have to come up with an implementation strategy. The agendas discussed were 1) Reforming of UG degree-Degree by design 2) Institution of PG degree in sandwich mode 3) Institution of Certificate & Diploma courses on vocational/skill development training for the educated youth. The meeting was attended by Dr. Raihana Habib, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Dr.Azmat Alam Khan, Associate Director Research (AS)/OSD, Dr. F.A. Zaki, Consultant, IDP-NAHEP, Dr. Parvaiz A. Sofi, Technical Officer, heads of divisions and other faculty members.