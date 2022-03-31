Two-Way Traffic On Bandipora-Gurez Road From Tomorrow: Officials

Bandipora: Owing to improved weather and road conditions, the Bandipora administration Thursday ordered the restoration of two-way traffic movement on Bandipora-Gurez road from Friday.

“As recommended by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurez and in view of improved weather and road conditions, it is hereby ordered that traffic movement on Bandipora – Gurez road shall be allowed from both sides w.e.f. 01.04.2022,” reads an order issued by ACR Bandipora.

The one way traffic on the 85 kilometer road stretch was restored earlier this month as Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had completed the snow clearance operation in a record time this year. (GNS)

