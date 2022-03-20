Night Temp Drops In J&K, Rains Lash Parts Of Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Amid cloud cover and rain in some parts, night temperatures recorded a drop across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, received 0.3mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 8.2°C against last night’s 10.7°C. The temperature was 3.5°C above normal for Srinagar during this time of the year.

Qazigund had no rainfall and recorded a low of 5.8°C against 9.0°C as on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 2.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had no rainfall either and recorded a low of 5.2°C against 10.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C more than normal during this time of the season, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.9°C against 6.9°C last night. The temperature was 2.8°C above normal for the place which also had no rainfall during the time, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.8°C against 1.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While minus 2.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort, the temperature was 4.1°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said. It received 2.8mm of rainfall, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 8.2°C against 8.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 5.1°C more than normal, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.4°C against 22.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 5.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.4°C, Batote had a minimum of 12.5°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 8.9°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 1.1°C against 2.6°C previous night while automatic Kargil station recorded a low of minus 1.5°C. Scattered light rainfall is expected in Kashmir Valley and mainly dry weather over Jammu division in next 24 hours, the official added. (GNS)

