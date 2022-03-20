Bandipora Blaze:Injured Man Dies

Bandipora: A man from Markundal village of Bandipora district died last night, nearly two days after suffering serious burn injuries in a blaze in which a cow and calf were charred to death.

Local sources said that fire broke out on Friday evening in the cowshed of Abdul Rashid Rather son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Gushanpora Maidan Mohalla of Markundal, Bandipora.

In the fire incident, the cowshed was completely gutted while a cow and her calf were charred to death.

A police official confirming the incident said that the man suffered serious injuries while dousing the flames. He was shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment. However he died, succumbing to the wounds late last night. (GNS)

