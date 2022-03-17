Missing from Dec 2020, Poonch man repatriated by Pak Army

Poonch: A 37-year-old man from Qasba village of Poonch, who was missing from last 15 months, has been repatriated by Pakistani Army, who according to them was found in area on the other side of Line of Control.

Officials said that Mohammad Javed, son of Nazar Din went missing in second week of December in 2020 after which his family approached local police station and a missing report was lodged.

They added that the man was searched by both police as well as his family members but there were no traces of him.

“Recently, authorities from Pakistani side communicated to their counterparts on this side that a man from Poonch has been traced on the other side of LOC and will be repatriated shortly,” officials said.

They added that on Thursday afternoon, a team from Pakistani side headed by Army officers handed over this man to a team from Indian side during a formal repatriation process, held at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on LoC in Poonch district.

“The man has been received by army and police in presence of executive magistrate after which he has been taken into custody for further investigation and legal formalities,” said officials—(KNO)

