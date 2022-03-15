Jammu and Kashmir Pencak Silat teams emerged overall Champions in the Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2021-22

Ludhiana: – The Senior National Pencak Silat Championships made mark the return of Pencak Silat action in the Arena.

To be held at the GHG College, Ludhiana Punjab the 2021 edition of the Senior & Master Silat Nationals was held from March 11th to 14th with participation from 34 States and Union Territories teams in both Men & Women including Para Army and State Police

Over 700 players from 34 states took part in the tournament.

Players who performed well were taken the radar for the Indian national camps for the forthcoming Asian, World and other international tournaments in coming months.

Jammu and Kashmir teams emerged overall Champions/ winners from the 34 states while Maharashtra emerged as the runners up overall in the championship and Haryana stood on the 3rd place in the total medal tally.

Dr Swaranjeet Singh Deol was the Chief guest on the closing ceremony and distribution of medals was made by the chief guest, and declared the Overall champion on the closing ceremony.

Kishor Prakash Yewale, President, Indian Pencak Silat Federation, Mufti Hamid Yasin Secretary General Mohammad Iqbal, Coach Team India, Irfan Aziz Botta, Treasurer, Indian Pencak Silat Federation

Dr Sanjeev Chopra MD , President Chandigarh Association and other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

The Championship was organised by Pencak Silat Association Chandigarh under the aegis of Indian Pencak Silat Federation and under the banner of Ministry of Youth affairs and sports, Govt of India and Sports authority of India

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print