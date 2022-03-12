Secretary to Government DMRRR reviews functioning of SEOC

Srinagar: Secretary to Government, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) Nazim Zai Khan, reviewed the functioning of the J&K State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Srinagar on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Nodal Officer SEOC Er Aamir Ali. Others who participated in the meeting, included Consultants Waseem Shafi, Mohammed Suhail Wani and Bilquees Dar, besides Communication I/c Arshad War and ASI Mohammad Yusuf.
