Teenaged girl injured in Srinagar grenade blast succumbs

Srinagar: A 19-year-old girl, who was wounded in a grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon, succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital on Monday.
An official said that Rafiya, daughter of Nazir Ahmad of Hazratbal Srinagar succumbed to injuries at SHMS on Monday morning.
“She succumbed to injuries at around 8am,” said Medical Superintendent SMHS Dr Kanwaljeet Singh.
She had suffered multiple injuries in the blast which took place on Sunday afternoon at the busy Amira Kadal.
The slain had cleared class 12 exams and scored 478 marks in the examination.
A pall of gloom descended in the locality when her body arrived at home and hundreds of people participated in her funeral, reports said.
Earlier, an elderly person Muhammad Aslam Makhdoomi (70) from Makhdoom Sahib area of Nowhatta Srinagar was killed in the blast while 24 more were injured.
The explosion took place while the area was abuzz with a huge rush of shoppers who had thronged the week flea Sunday market.
Police on Sunday evening detained several persons for questioning in connection with the blast, a senior police officer said.