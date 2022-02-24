Govt orders probe into Ganderbal youth’s self-immolation bid

Ganderbal: The government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into an attempt of self-immolation by a youth in Ganderbal during demolition drive.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole in an order said Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal Khurshid Ahmad Shah would conduct an inquiry into the incident.
A 27-year-old suffered severe burn injuries after he set himself on fire during a demolition drive undertaken by Irrigation and flood control Department over banks of Nalla Sindh in Harran area of Ganderbal district.
“Taking cognizance of the media reports of the unfortunate incident of alleged self-immolation in Ganderbal on 22nd February, 2022. Khurshid Ahmad Shah, KAS Additional District Development
Commissioner, Ganderbal is appointed as an inquiry Officer to enquire into the whole gamut of episode and furnish his findings along with his definite comments/recommendations within a period of 10 days positively,” said the order.
Owing to mishandling the issue, the government has also ordered transfer of Tehsildar Ganderbal with immediate effect.
The video of the youth who tried to commit suicide by sets himself ablaze had gone viral on the social media sites triggering widespread criticism against the administration.
