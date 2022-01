Srinagar: Police and army on Sunday found a suspicious object on Baramulla-Uri road in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and the same is being denoted with explosives, officials said.

A police officer said that as soon as the suspicious object was detected, decision was taken to detonate it with explosives without “taking any chances” to prevent any damage to life or property.

The traffic will be restored on the thoroughfare soon. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print