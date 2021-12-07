Lone anguished over fire incident in Fategarh Baramulla

Asks Admin to reach out to affected with relief
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday expressed deep anguish over the fire incident in Fatehgarh, Baramulla.
Sharing the grief of the affected traders, whose shops were gutted in the fire incident, Party MP Muhammad Akbar Lone prayed for their early revival and impressed upon the incumbent LG administration to reach out to them with necessary relief.
He asked the divisional and district administration to rush the team of revenue officials to the spot to assess the losses incurred by these traders without any delay so that quantum of compensation is worked out and distributed forthwith as well. He also asked the government to undertake necessary repairs of the girls’ hostel of degree college Baramulla, which is also reported to have suffered minor damages in the unfortunate fire incident.
North Zone President Javed Dar, District President Baramulla Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri, and GR Naaz have also expressed sympathies with victim traders. The functionaries have also sought effective compensation for the affected.