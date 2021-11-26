182 Covid cases in J&K with 149 in Kashmir

Srinagar: One hundred and eighty two new positive cases of COVID-19, 149 from Kashmir division and 33 from Jammu division, were reported on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 160 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 32 from Jammu Division and 128 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 69 cases, Baramulla reported 32 cases, Budgam reported 17 cases, Pulwama reported 03cases, Kupwara reported 11 cases, Anantnag reported 01case, Bandipora reported 05cases, Ganderbal reported 06cases, Kulgam reported 05 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 11 cases, Udhampur reported 04 cases, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported 02cases, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 10cases,Kishtwar reported 02 cases while as Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 52,369 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,64,37,255, it added.