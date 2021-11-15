Ladakh reports 28 fresh coronavirus cases



Leh, Nov 15 Ladakh has recorded 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 21,176, while the number of active cases in the union territory has gone up to 173, officials said on Monday.

All the 28 fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said, adding that there was no death reported due to the infection in Ladakh on Sunday.

Ladakh has registered 211 Covid-related deaths — 153 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Nine patients were cured and discharged from hospital in Leh. The total number of cured patients stood at 20,792, they said.

A total of 357 samples in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

With the fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 173 — 168 in Leh and five in Kargil district

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print