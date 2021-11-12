Govt Repatriates Doctors From 500-Bedded DRDO Jammu Hospital After ‘Significant Decline’ In Covid-19 Cases

Srinagar: With “significant decline” in covid-19 cases in Jammu division, the authorities have repatriated doctors deployed from peripheral areas in 500-bedded to DRDO hospital Jammu.

“In view of the significant decline in covid-19 cases in Jammu division leading to the underutilization of infrastructure of the covid-19 hospital and in the interest of health and patient care of peripheral areas and proper utilization of the services of medical professionals, it is hereby ordered that the doctors deployed from peripheral areas to the 500-bedded temporary covid-19 hospital Jammu order no. 410JK(HME) of 2021 dated 24-October 2021 are hereby repatriated to their original places of posting with immediate effect,” reads an order by additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bharadwaj.

“it may be noted that in case of any increase in covid cases in the division, the services of medical professionals may be again requisitioned at short notice,” the order,added. (GNS)

