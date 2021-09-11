Vaccination of all students, staff going on for early re-opening of colleges: JK LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: The LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the administration was trying to vaccinate all students and staff of college to resume the academics at earliest.

Manoj Sinha said, “We are trying to vaccinate the students above 18 years of age and the professors and the teacher in academic institutions so that we will be ready to resume education in college.”

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at SKICC, Sinha further said, “A special vaccination drive is being conducted in this regard.”—(KNO)

