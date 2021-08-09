Lt Governor visits Kulgam, pays tributes to slain cop

Felicitates IES topper Tanveer Ahmad Khan & Sportsperson Arshid Magrey

KULGAM: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday visited Kulgam and while addressing a public meeting paid his tributes to policeman Nisar Ahmad Wagay, who was killed in a militants attack in the district yesterday.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the Lt Governor said that the whole administration is standing in solidarity with the family and would provide every possible support and assistance to them.

“My visit after last evening’s cowardly terror attack is a clear message to the terrorists and their sympathizers that we will root out terrorism from this pious land. The Government is determined to make development a mass movement”, the Lt Governor asserted.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Kund, the Lt Governor noted that the Government will not bow down to the nefarious designs and motives of militants. He said all those who are directly or indirectly involved in militant acts will not be spared.

The Lt Governor said that this holy land belongs to Saints and Sufi mystics and any kind of violence here is a crime.

Underscoring that Youths are the focal point of the government’s Developmental Agenda, the Lt Governor appealed everyone to join their hands for the progress and development of the UT.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also met the Indian Economic Service (IES) topper from J&K, Tanveer Ahmad Khan and lauded him for his momentous achievement. He also felicitated professional cricketer Arshid Magrey and termed the two as inspiration for the youth of UT.

“A few days ago, Tanveer Ahmed Khan of Niginpora Kund village in Kulgam brought glory to the entire Jammu & Kashmir by securing AIR-2 in the IES exam. I have always believed that our youths are inherently capable and full of potential. I am sure his success will inspire the entire young generation to build a better future”, the Lt Governor observed.

— Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print