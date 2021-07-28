Sunday’s gunfight under cloud as family calls encounter fake

Anantnag: Imran Dar, the “militant” that was killed early Sunday morning in a gunfight with government forces in Yaripora area of Kulgam, had no militant connections whatsoever and he was killed in a fake encounter, his family has alleged.
Abdul Qayoom Dar, the father of Imran, has also written a letter to Deputy Commissioner Anantnag seeking a probe into the killing of his son.
“Imran had not even a distant connection to militancy,” his family has said.
The family said that hours ahead of the gunfight, Imran was seen near his home. Later, the family received a phone call from police informing them that he had been killed in a gunfight.