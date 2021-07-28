Hizb Militant arrested in Khrew: Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a active Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant in Krew area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a statement, it said that based on specific information, Awantipora Police, Army 50 RR and CRPF 185 Bn launched a joint cordon and search operation during morning hours in SharShali Khrew area of Police district Awantipora.

The statement further said that during the search operation , joint forces observed some suspicious movement in the Orchard area which was under cordon. The joint forces noticed a suspected person, who was trying to escape but alert ops parties over empowered the suspect and apprehended him. who was later identified as active terrorist of HM namely Sahil Manzoor Mir son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir resident of Tulbagh Pampore.

Incriminating material including Arms and Ammunition recovered from his possession, reads the statement.

