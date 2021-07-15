Bandipora: Elderly Man Slips Into Jhelum, Dies

Srinagar: An 80-year-old man slipped into river Jehlum at Banger Mohalla Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday morning.

Reports said that the man namely Ghulam Mohammad Duonto (80) son of Abdul Rehman Daunto of Bunger Mohalla Hajin slipped into the river Jehlum and drowned while performing the ablution for prayers, this morning.

Soon after the incident, locals and police rushed to the spot and immediately launched searches to trace out the body.

After hectic efforts, the body was retrieved from the water body.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that the body would be handed over to his family for legal rites on conduct of necessary medico-legal formalities.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print