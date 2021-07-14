More rain in Kashmir, but no more coming

Highway closed today for road maintenance

SRINAGAR: Rains lashed Kashmir valley for the second straight day on Tuesday, keeping down the mercury that had risen to uncomfortable heights in the past week.

Rain started in the night and continued in the morning in Srinagar and elsewhere, making people breathe a sigh of relief from the sweltering heat of last week, when temperatures had crossed above 30 degrees in Kashmir.

In the face of the heat, farmers were also facing difficulties in working in their fields. The rains have given them plenty of cheer.

Deputy Director of the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that dry weather is expected from Wednesday afternoon.

“The weather will remain mainly dry from July 15 to 19. The day as well as the night temperatures will increase during this period,” he said.

Ahmad said that the maximum temperature in Srinagar on Tuesday was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 18.4 degrees celsius.

The highest day temperature in Kashmir valley was recorded at 28.1 degrees Celsius at Kupwara, while the lowest temperature was recorded at Gulmarg at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

An official from Traffic Control Room Srinagar told Kashmir Reader that due to the maintenance of the road, no traffic movement will be allowed on the Srinagar- Jammu Highway from either side on Wednesday.

