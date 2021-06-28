Gupkar alliance meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss all-party meet with PM Modi



Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) an amalgam of six mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state will meet here on Tuesday to discuss the recently held all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first meeting of the alliance after the all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24.

“The PAGD will meet tomorrow,” the alliance’s spokesperson M Y Tarigami said on Monday.

He said the meeting will be held at the alliance’s chairperson Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Gupkar area of the city at 11 am.

The PAGD spokesperson said the meeting will discuss the PM’s all-party meet and the way forward for the alliance.

