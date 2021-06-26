More efforts required to end militancy: DGP

Jammu” Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday said “we have reached a stage where some more efforts” were needed to end the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement comes a day after General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey said army’s role in the Kashmir was diminishing as militancy-related violence has reduced by over 50 per cent in J&K.

“We have reached a stage where some more efforts are needed to end the (militancy) in J&K completely and restore durable peace for people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said while addressing the passing out parade of 15th BRTC Batch of constables at Talwara inReasi.

The DGP said that Police along with the other security forces have been fighting what he said “Pakistan sponsored (militancy) since over last three decades.”

“Jammu and Kashmir is changing for better and during the transition J&K Police has a very important role to play. Every member of Police has to act responsibly,” he said as per a police police spokesman.

“The DGP thanked Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha who have time and again acknowledged the work and sacrifices of JK Police,” the spokesman said, adding, “He thanked Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha for taking the important steps in strengthening the J&K Police organization.”

The DGP said that the government of India understands the challenges which the J&K police was facing in different circumstances and “is always kind to provide additional support so that this force touches more heights.”

The DGP said that the security grid was being upgraded to curb the militant activities completely.

He said that the number of militants have declined and “efforts are on to bring it down further.”

The DGP congratulated the pass outs for completing the basic training and welcomed them in the JK Police.

The passing out parade was held for 604 recruit constables who completed their basic training.

He said that the pass outs had the experience of field work even before completing their training as during the period their training was put on hold due to the COVID-19 and deployed for enforcing lock down and other related tasks.

He said that during the training focus was on to enable the trainees to face any kind of challenge not only physically but mentally too and make them understand their responsibilities towards the service of the people and for the nation.

The DGP expressed confidence that the recruits would live up to the expectations of the nation. He impressed upon them to remember the oath throughout the service and work with honesty and dedication to come up to the expectations of people and the police organization.

Referring to the welfare measures, the DGP said that a number of measures have been taken to benefit all ranks of J&K Police and added that around 100 crore of Rupees have been sanctioned from 2020 under different schemes for the families of those killed, policemen injured in different incidents, for the treatment of Police personnel and their dependents, etc.

He said that special relief of about Rupees two crore has been sanctioned for the police personnel who were affected with the COVID-19.

He said that due to COVID the J&K Police was not in position to organize the sports events. He said that once the situation improves sports activities will be organized across J&K. GNS

