J&K reports 1,184 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Most cases in Srinagar, followed by Baramulla

Srinagar: The number of fresh cases of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir rose on Tuesday in comparison to the previous day, while 11 more persons succumbed to complications related to Covid-19, the official daily bulletin reported.

While 977 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours were reported on Monday, this number rose to 1,184 on Tuesday. Of these new cases, 763 were reported in Kashmir Division and 421 in Jammu Division.

Of the 11 deaths, 5 were reported in Jammu Division and 6 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, both reported 2 deaths, the bulletin said.

Three deaths were reported in Anantnag, two in Rajouri, and one each in Budgam and Samba districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 245, while Jammu district reported 75 cases.

The bulletin said that 2,880 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 996 from Jammu Division and 1,884 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 21,817 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 245 new cases and currently has 2,826 active cases, with 373 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 109 new cases and currently has 2,022 active cases, with 136 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 89 new cases and currently has 1,378 active cases, with 167 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 84 new cases and currently has 1,528 active cases, with 128 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 60 new cases and currently has 1,113 active cases, with 149 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 55 new cases and has 1,702 active cases, with 409 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 37 new cases and has 539 active cases, with 132 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 29 new cases and has 670 active cases with 100 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 42 new cases and has 1,224 active cases with 107 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 13 new cases and currently has 672 active cases with 183 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 75 new cases, Udhampur 27 , Rajouri 40, Doda 74, Kathua 35, Kishtwar 12, Samba 22, Poonch 64, Ramban 37, and Reasi 35.

