2 civilians shot dead in Bijbehara

Bijbehara: Two civilians, one of them an auto driver and another a dental technician, were shot at and killed by unidentified gunmen late Saturday evening here in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

The slain have been identified as Shahnawaz Bhat (Shaan Bhat), son of Abdul Qadir, and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray, son of Abdul Azeem Parray, both residents of Jablipora area on the outskirts of Bijbehara town.

Bhat was an auto driver by profession and Parray was a dental technician. Parray worked at a private facility.

The incident, as per police reports, tool place in Parray Mohalla area of Jablipora at about 8:15 PM Saturday evening.

“Unidentified militants opened indiscriminate fire at the two of them near their homes in the area,” a senior police official told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the injured were rushed to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara where Parray was declared brought dead by the doctors.

“Bhat was referred to Srinagar in a critical condition but succumbed on the way,” the official said, adding that medico-legal formalities were being carried out following which the bodies will be handed over to the families.

The police official said that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up in the case.

Following the shootout, a large contingent of government forces reached the area and was conducting searches in a bid to nab the attackers.

“The attackers have fled but we are trying to track them down,” the police official said.

