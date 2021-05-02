Corona Curfew Gets Extension in Five Districts of Kashmir

Srinagar:Apprehensive of the ongoing surge in Covid-related cases, district administrations in five Kashmir division districts – Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara – have Sunday announced extension to the prevailing Corona Curfew as part of Covid containment measures.

According to Srinagar based news agency Global News Service (GNS), District Admin Srinagar led by Dr Aijaz Assad in an order stated that “In continuation to this Office order No. DCS/DDMA/THQ/21/98-109 Dated 29.04.2021 I, Mohammad Aijaz (IAS) District Magistrate Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me under Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar, hereby order extension of complete Corona Curfew across the entire jurisdiction of District Srinagar, w.e.f Monday 03.05.2021, 7:00 am to Thursday 06.05.2021, 7:00 am.”

“The list of Permissible and Non-permissible activities remains the same. Other terms and conditions shall apply mutatis mutandis as in order No.DCS/DDMATTHQ/21/98-109 Dated 29.04.2021”, it further states.

Earlier in the day District magistrate Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla in a Tweet announced that Corona Curfew in the south-Kashmir district will continue with the existing level of measures which are in place since 28 April.

“CORONA CURFEW – Anantnag will CONTINUE with the existing level of measures, which are in place since 28 April. So corona curfew continues till further orders,” Singla tweeted.

In a similar announcement, District magistrate Kulgam, Dr Bilal Bhat also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to inform that the corona curfew will continue in Kulgam district till further orders.

“Corona Curfew – Kulgam. District Kulgam will continue with the existing level of measures, which are in place since 28 April. So corona curfew continues till further orders,” Bilal tweeted.

District Magistrate informing about the extension of restrictions, in an order stated that “In continuation to this Office Order No. DMB/NO/COVID-19/2021/426 Dated 29-04-2021, I, Bhupinder Kumar (IAS) District Magistrate Baramulla, by virtue of powers vested in me under Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority Baramulla, hereby order that there shall be extension of complete Corona Curfew across the entire jurisdiction of District Baramulla, w.e.f 03.05.2021, 07AM to 06.05.2021 07AM. Other terms and conditions shall remain the same (as cited in existing order).”

Announcing an extension in the already clamped Corona Curfew DC Kupwara Imam-ud-Din in a tweet wrote “CORONA CURFEW- Kupwara will CONTINUE with the existing level of measures, which are in place since 30 April. So corona curfew continues till further orders. #KupwaraFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe”

Meanwhile similar extensions are being expected from rest of the district administrations across Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Pertinently, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday had announced an 84-hour-long curfew in 11 districts starting from Thursday evening which was later extended to remaining of the districts starting from Friday evening till Monday morning 7am.

