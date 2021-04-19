Rains return to Valley after brief respite

Traffic cleared on Sgr-Jmu highway

Srinagar: Rains continued to lash Kashmir on Sunday after a brief respite in wet spell during daytime. In the meanwhile, vehicular traffic stuck on Srinagar-Jammu was cleared as the sun shone after days of rainfall and snow in the region.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar (MeT) had predicted significant improvement in weather across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon for two days till Tuesday. But after brief sunshine in morning rains returned in the Valley plunging mercury again.

Kashmir is experiencing wet weather from Thursday. On Sunday, there was little respite from the rains in the daytime as the bright sunshine flashed out of the cloudy sky. Until forenoon, intermittent rains continued in the parts of Valley including Srinagar.

Following improvement in weather, traffic movement on Srinagar to Jammu National Highway resumed on Sunday afternoon after remaining shut for the past one day. However, only stranded vehicles including trucks carrying essential supplies were allowed to ply on the highway. Earlier, on Saturday, the thoroughfare had been shut for vehicular traffic as rains triggered landslides and shooting stones between Ramsu and Ramban stretch of the highway.

A traffic official told Kashmir Reader that stranded traffic was allowed on the highway on Saturday afternoon after clearing huge debris accumulated due to occurrence of few landslides at several places especially Cafteria Morh and Pantyal in Ramban district.

“The Jammu-bound traffic was allowed to ply during Saturday night which ultimately got cleared up to Sunday morning as there was no obstruction on that side. However, hundreds of Kashmir bound vehicles including trucks had to remain halted till afternoon. After clearing off the road and making it feasible for traffic, the stranded traffic of this side too was also allowed to ply towards Kashmir in the afternoon. As of now, the traffic is through,” a traffic official said.

As the rains continued till Sunday afternoon, parts of the Valley received little amount of rainfall. According to weather officials, Srinagar recorded about 5.8 mm of rainfall, Qazigund recorded 6.6 mm of rainfall till Saturday afternoon. Pahalgam in South Kashmir received 3.3 mm with Kokernag receiving 3.2 mm of rainfall till the evening of Saturday, officials said.

While as, officials said, Gulmarg received 2.0 mm of rainfall and Kupwara received comparatively more rains of about 4.9 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Following the improvement in weather conditions, the minimum temperatures improved in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday. The weather officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.8 degree Celsius, up from 7.2 degree Celsius on the previous night while Qazigund recorded a low of 6.6 degree Celsius, up from 6.2 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Pahalgam, however, witnessed a dip in temperature at 4.7 degree Celsius, against 5.3 degree Celsius recorded a night before. Kokernag recorded a low of 5.1 degree Celsius, up from 4.8 degree Celsius on the previous night, the officials said.

Gulmarg, officials said, recorded the lowest temperature of 0.4 degree Celsius, down from 0.5 degree Celsius on the earlier night. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.7 degree Celsius, against 6.0 degree Celsius of the previous night, said the officials.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on the Srinagar to Jammu National Highway will ply from both sides today. Traffic police authorities said that subjected to fair weather and better road condition, Light Motor Vehicles(LMV’s) shall be allowed from both sides of highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa.

However, it advised the commuters to avoid travelling on the highway before confirming the status of road from Traffic Control Rooms of Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban due to the inclement weather prediction issued by the Met department for next few days.

For Light Motor Vehicles(LMV’s), authorities said that the vehicles shall be allowed from Nagrota(Jammu) between 5 AM in the morning till 12 PM and subsequently from Jakheni(Udhampur) between 6 AM to 1 PM towards Srinagar. While from Kashmir, Zig(Qazigund) between 8 AM to 12 PMadding that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after this time-slot.

For High Motor Vehicles(HMV’s), “Vehicles shall be allowed from Zig(Qazigund) towards Jammu from 4 PM to 12 AM in the night”, it said.

