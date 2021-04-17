Ahdoos Hotel in Srinagar Shuts After Several Staffers, Owner Test COVID Positive

Srinagar: Ahdoos Hotel at Residency Road Regal Chowk in Raj Bagh has shut its activities after several of its staffers besides the owner tested positive for novel Coronavirus infection here on Saturday.

Manager Ahdoos Hotel – one of the prime lodging in summer-capital –, said that they had several guests recently about whom they were informed having tested positive for the infection through RT-PCR at Srinagar Airport.

“It was as such deemed proper by the management to test the staffers serving the infected guests”, he said adding that “On taking samples, several of them (staffers) have tested positive for the infection.”

All of the infected staffers have been home-quarantined and largely asymptomatic, he said.

It has been, in the meantime, independently learnt that owner of the Hotel Ghulam Hassan, with underlying co-morbidities, has also tested COVID positive.

“We have decided to close all the activities at the Hotel as well as at the Restaurant wing as a precautionary measure till the conditions improve”, the manager said. (GNS)

