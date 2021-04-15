Covid-19 upsurge: Govt Defers Darbar Move, Secretariat To Function Both At Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: The government on Thursday differed Darbar Move and ordered that the Civil Secretariat, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration, shall function both in Srinagar and Jammu.

“In view of sharply rising cases of COVID in J&K, the Govt has taken few important decisions ensuring safety of employees…•Darbar move deferred because of COVID •Secretariat to function in both Srinagar & Jammu •Office functioning not to be affected because of eOffice,” Lieutenant Governor Manjor Sinha said in a tweet .

“Secretaries will function from both locations in an equitable manner Office functioning will not be affected as files to move electronically between both Secretariats in eOffice.” (GNS)

