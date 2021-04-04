Bank guard foils weapon-snatching bid

Shopian: A weapon-snatching bid was foiled by the alert bank guard when a person attempted to snatch his service weapon, a 12-bore rifle, outside the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Imam Sahib on Saturday.
One person was arrested by the police soon after the incident, police said.
The incident according to sources took place at around 11:30 am. Later, police carried out searches at several areas in the Imam Sahib belt to find the attacker.
Police sources said that some more arrests have been made regarding this incident and investigation is on.