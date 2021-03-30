235 new cases in J&K, 99 in Srinagar

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related casualties were reported in J&K on Monday but 235 new positive cases were reported.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 184 from Kashmir and 51 from Jammu division.

It said that 126 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 22 from Jammu Division and 104 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2110 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 99 new cases and currently has 908 active cases, with 64 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 35 new cases and currently has 275 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 18 new cases and currently has 157 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 12 new cases and currently has 69 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 57 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 14 new cases, has 27 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 25 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 12 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 17 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 21 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 19 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 1, Doda 1, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 16, Samba 1, Poonch 0, Ramban 5 and Reasi 5.

