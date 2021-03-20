Govt orders promotion of 15 IPS officers

Mukesh, Sinha among 4 officers elevated to ADGP rank
Srinagar: The administration of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Friday ordered promotion of 15 IPS officers to different ranks.
According to an order issued by Home department, a copy of which is in possession of news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Mukesh Singh, M. K. Sinha,Sunil Kumar( on proforma basis) and Danesh Rana have been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).
The government also ordered promotion of Dr. Sunil Gupta(on proforma basis) , Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta and Muhammad Suleman Choudhary to the rank of DIG.
According to the order, Tejinder Singh (on proforma basis), Abdul Jabbar and Udayabhaskar Billa, were promoted to the selection grade of IPS with effect from 01.01.2021.
Four IPS officers -Anayat Ali Choudhary, Mohita Sharma (subject to completion of “CSWT Indore attachment” component of training), Nikhil Borkar (subject to passing of the swimming Test and receipt of final assessment report from SVP, NPA Hyderabad) and Tanushree( subject to passing of the swimming Test and receipt of final assessment report from SVP, NPA Hyderabad) were promoted to the senior time scale of IPS. (KNO