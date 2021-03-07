Teacher tests positive in Kupwara, school activities suspended

KUPWARA: A school teacher in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday during a rapid test drive conducted by the department of health.
Officials said that on the directions of Director School Education Kashmir, the health department conducted rapid antigen tests of teachers, students and staffers of government high school Kanthpora in Kupwara district. The medical team carried scores of tests of students and staff members of the school, officials said.
One teacher tested positive for novel coronavirus during the tests and immediately a scare spread through the school, the officials said.
Soon after, the teacher was put under isolation and other teachers and students were asked to take precau precautionary measures and keep in touch with the health department, they said.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam ud din ordered suspension of all school activities including class work in the institution till further orders, they said.