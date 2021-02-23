Alarm in Srinagar: People frisked at city centre after IED found near railway station

Srinagar: Two days after the killing of two policemen in Srinagar, intensified security measures led to two major events on Monday. One was the sudden frisking of civilians in the busy city centre in the afternoon, and the other was the detection of an improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a busy main road.

The frisking by armed forces was done in the Hari Singh High Street area of Lal Chowk. It started suddenly, causing disruption in public movement and traffic. It was shortly concluded and peacefully, an eyewitness said.

The scene, though, was reminiscent of the 1990s when frisking of people on the streets was the norm of the day. It was also seen ahead of Republic Day and Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, a bomb disposal squad defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Pantha-Chowk-Nowgam road stretch at Kenihama area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The road is along the railway line, and the IED was detected on the first day of resumption of train services after 11 months.

A patrol party of CRPF personnel spotted a tin can on the road side, just some hundred meters away from the Nowgam Railway station on Monday morning. Once it was spotted, traffic movement was stopped until it was disposed of.

Both the incidents have happened when the city has been put on high alert since the killing of two policemen at Baghat area of srinagar. The duo was killed in broad daylight, by gunmen who fired indiscriminately.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print