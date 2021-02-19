Budgam gunfight: SPO killed, cop injured, Ops on

Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and a policeman injured in an encounter that raged between security forces and militants in Beerwah area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A senior police official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that acting on a tip off, joint teams of army and police laid a siege in a village at Beerwah in Budgam and when the suspected spot was zeroed in, the hiding militants opened fire. “In the initial firing, SPO Altaf Ahmed sustained bullet wounds, who later succumbed.

A police man, who was identified as Manoor Ahmed also received injuries who is being treated at the hospital,” he said. Fierce exchange of firing was on when this report was being filed

