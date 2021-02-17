Nothing found after forces lay cordon in Shopian villages

Shopian: Government forces on Tuesday carried out cordon and search operations in around half a dozen villages in south Kashmir’s district Shopian including at Chitragam village where the military operation was concluded after 21 hours.

The searches by government forces, according to police sources, were carried out at DK pora, Manihal, Batpora, Thairan and Chitragam villages. However the operation concluded after no trace of militants was found in any of the villages.

A joint team of government forces including Army 1 Rashtriya Rifles, police and 178th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation in Chitragam village on Monday afternoon. However it was called off after night long searches were carried out in the village.

Similarly on Tuesday cordon and search operations were launched at DK-Pora, Thairan, Manihal and peripherals by a joint team of forces which also ended with no trace of militants found.

Locals from Chitragam told Kashmir Reader that intensive searches were carried out in the village. They said that traffic movement on roads was also stopped for some time.

The searches in other villages also ended by Tuesday afternoon.

