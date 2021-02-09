Kashmir sees slight rise in mercury

Srinagar: While the minimum temperatures dipped across Kashmir valley, the maximum temperatures continued to remain above normal on Monday.

According to the weather officials, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2 degree Celsius, up from minus 3.6 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperatures stood at 11.3 degree Celsius against 11.9 degree Celsius on the previous night.

Qazigund recorded minus 5.5 degree Celsius of night temperatures, as the day-temperatures stood at 11.7 degree Celsius. Earlier on the previous day, the maximum temperatures had stood at 11 degree Celsius and minimum temperatures at minus 6.3 degree Celsius.

The ski-resort Gulmarg, recorded a low of minus 2.5 degree Celsius, against minus 6.5 degree Celsius on the earlier night while making it the coldest place across Kashmir valley on Monday. The maximum temperatures, on the other hand, stood at 7 degree Celsius, against previous day’s 5.4 degree Celsius.

The heath-resort Pahalgam, recorded a low of minus 5.3 degree Celsius, against minus 7.5 degree Celsius on the previous night. The day-temperatures stood at 10.2 degree Celsius, against 9.6 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 2.7 degree Celsius of the minimum temperature and 13.7 degree Celsius of the maximum temperature. While as, the Kokernag, recorded a low of minus 4.3 degree Celsius as the night temperatures stood at 9.8 degree Celsius.

The weather office has predicted the weather to remain mainly dry across Kashmir valley till this weekend, up to 14th February.

Meanwhile, the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National highway will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on Saturday. The traffic department said that subjected to fair weather and road conditions, only one way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu including the local traffic plying in Ramban and Banihal, which come on the highway.

However, they added, no vehicle shall be allowed in the opposite direction while underlining that the weight bearing capacity of installed bailey bridge is less than 40 metric tons implying that the vehicles plying shall consider this and adhere to the weight norms.

For Light Motor Vehicles(LMV’s), they said that the vehicles shall be allowed from 8 AM in the morning, till 12 PM in the afternoon from Qazigund towards Jammu. For High Motor Vehicles(HMV’s), they said that the vehicles shall be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu after the clearance of LMV’s.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print